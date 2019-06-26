Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khattar, Vicky Kaushal and others

Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khattar, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Pooja Hegde and others were clicked by our shutterbug today.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani visited Dharma Productions office. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan Khattar caught posing for selfies with fans. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal with parents

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal took their parents for lunch at Bayroute, Juhu. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Comicstaan Season 2 trailer launch

Comicstaan Season 2 was launched in Mumbai today. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde

Our shutterbug caught Pooja Hegde in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sajid Nadiadwala wife Wardha Khan, sons

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan clicked at Mumbai airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

