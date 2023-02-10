Kiara Advani entry as a bride to kiss with Sidharth Malhotra: Highlights from Sid-Kiara wedding
February 10, 2023 16:29 IST
February 10, 2023 16:29 IST
1 / 13
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared their first wedding video. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
2 / 13
When Kiara entered the wedding venue under a 'phoolon ki chaadar'. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
3 / 13
The video has Kiara's stunning entry as a bride. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
4 / 13
As Kiara Advani walked down the aisle in her pink lehenga, a redux version of Shershaah's song 'Ranjha' played the background. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
5 / 13
The video is as dreamy as their fans imagined it to be. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
6 / 13
When Kiara and Sidharth exchanged garlands, flowers are showered upon them. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
7 / 13
Kiara and Sidharth kissed after the garland ceremony. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
8 / 13
The couple waved to the crowd as they celebrated their moment. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
9 / 13
The post caption read their wedding date, "7.02.2023 🙏🏼❤️♾️." (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
10 / 13
Kiara and Sidharth hosted a three-day wedding at Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Juhi Chawla, among a few others. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
11 / 13
The Shershaah couple announced their wedding on social media on Tuesday night. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
12 / 13
"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏," they wrote. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
13 / 13
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding photos are also the most-liked Instagram post in India until now, with more than 14 million likes so far. (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)