Entertainment Gallery Inside Kiara Advani’s birthday bash Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar were among the A-listers who attended Kiara Advani's birthday bash on Wednesday. Kiara Advani turned 27 on July 31. The actor threw a birthday bash, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. (Photo: APH Images) Karan Johar marked his presence at Kiara Advani's bash. (Photo: APH Images) Later, we also saw Kabir Singh couple Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor pose for shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images) Designer Manish Malhotra attended the bash. (Photo: APH Images) Sidharth Malhotra walked in to wish Kiara Advani a very happy birthday.(Photo: APH Images) We spotted Kriti Sanon at the birthday bash. (Photo: APH Images) Director Punit Malhotra graced the birthday party. (Photo: APH Images) Ahan Shetty snapped at the event. (Photo: APH Images) Athiya Shetty dropped in to wish Kiara Advani. (Photo: APH Images) Our shutterbug clicked newly-engaged couple Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra at the bash. (Photo: APH Images)