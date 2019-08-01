Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Kiara Advani's birthday bash

Inside Kiara Advani’s birthday bash

Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar were among the A-listers who attended Kiara Advani's birthday bash on Wednesday.

kiara advani birthday

Kiara Advani turned 27 on July 31. The actor threw a birthday bash, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. (Photo: APH Images)

karan johar at kiara advani birthday

Karan Johar marked his presence at Kiara Advani's bash. (Photo: APH Images)

shahid kapoor at kiara advani birthday

Later, we also saw Kabir Singh couple Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor pose for shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images)

manish malhotra kiara advani birthday

Designer Manish Malhotra attended the bash. (Photo: APH Images)

sidharth malhotra at kiara advani birthday

Sidharth Malhotra walked in to wish Kiara Advani a very happy birthday.(Photo: APH Images)

kriti sanon at kiara advani birthday

We spotted Kriti Sanon at the birthday bash. (Photo: APH Images)

punit malhotra kiara advani birthday

Director Punit Malhotra graced the birthday party. (Photo: APH Images)

ahan shetty at kiara advani birthday

Ahan Shetty snapped at the event. (Photo: APH Images)

athiya shetty at kiara advani birthday

Athiya Shetty dropped in to wish Kiara Advani. (Photo: APH Images)

armaan jain and anissa malhotra at kiara advani birthday

Our shutterbug clicked newly-engaged couple Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra at the bash. (Photo: APH Images)

