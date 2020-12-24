Top news
- Explained: Singapore's beloved street hawker culture, now a Unesco 'Intangible Heritage'
- Army Chief Naravane visits forward areas along LAC in Ladakh
- Cabinet nod to revising post-matric scholarship scheme for SC students
- In bid to draw support, Punjab farm leaders begin travelling to other states
- TMC MPs visit Singhu, Mamata speaks with protesting farmers over phone
- Hallmark of great judges to be keener on justice, not merely on law, says CJI
- Dehradun court orders DNA test of BJP MLA accused of rape
- Jharkhand: Cabinet nod to loan waiver for 9 lakh farmers
- Add to our offer or subtract: Narendra Tomar to farm unions
- With Congress, Gupkar alliance has majority in 12 DDCs in J&K, but parties still wary
- Muzaffarnagar riots: UP seeks to withdraw case against 3 BJP MLAs
- Open to talks, but need a more concrete proposal, not just tweaks: Farm unions to Government
Khushi Kapoor makes her Instagram profile public, check out the best photosDecember 24, 2020 12:38:49 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- DDC polls verdict: Limited role but crucial space for those sidelined
- India challenges Vodafone retrospective tax case verdict in Singapore tribunal
- EntertainmentThalaivi new stills: Arvind Swami is 'Puratchi Thalaivar' MGR
- Entertainment10 most loved films and popular plays themed on Christmas
- TrendingWatch: David 'Don' Warner as Shah Rukh Khan impresses netizens in this viral video
- TrendingDitching the reindeer sleigh, Santa Clause arrives on camel in Dubai’s Global village
- SportsMayank Agarwal: In search of balance Down Under
- SportsVishy Anand fears Classical chess could go the Test cricket way
- OpinionBoth BJP and Gupkar Alliance make their point in DDC elections
- Who is Gen Zhang, China's new PLA commander on LAC?
- LifestyleA silent Christmas: Only virtual meetups, no midnight mass in pandemic
- TechnologyHow Lenovo seeds diversity and inclusion into every product process