1 / 9

Ever since Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public, the star kid has also upped her game on social media. The handle often sees her appearing with her friends or solo on the photo-sharing platform. Here we are with some of the latest photos of hers. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter is pursuing an acting course at the New York Film Academy. She recently flew back to the US. Check out her recent photos here.