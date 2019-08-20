Entertainment Gallery Khayyam dies at 92: Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Gulzar and others pay last respect Before the funeral of noted music composer Khayyam, several Bollywood celebrities visited his residence in Mumbai to pay their tributes. The noted music composer Khayyam passed away on Monday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Before his funeral, several Bollywood celebrities visited his residence in Mumbai to pay their tributes. Poonam Dhillon, Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj and Sonu Nigam were among the first few who arrived at the music maestro's house. Alka Yagnik who had collaborated with Khayyam was also present at his residence on Tuesday morning. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Lyricist and film director Gulzar was seen along with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj at Khayyam's house. (Express Photo: APH Images) Sonu Nigam also reached Khayyam's residence to pay his last respect to the music director. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Poonam Dhillon was spotted at Khayyam's residence on Tuesday morning. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Vetran actor Raza Murad at Khayyam's residence. (Express Photo: APH Images) Ashoke Pandit and ghazal artist Talat Aziz mourned the death of Khayyam. (Express Photo: APH Images)