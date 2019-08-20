Toggle Menu Sections
Khayyam dies at 92: Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Gulzar and others pay last respect

Before the funeral of noted music composer Khayyam, several Bollywood celebrities visited his residence in Mumbai to pay their tributes.

khayyam funeral photos

The noted music composer Khayyam passed away on Monday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Before his funeral, several Bollywood celebrities visited his residence in Mumbai to pay their tributes. Poonam Dhillon, Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj and Sonu Nigam were among the first few who arrived at the music maestro's house.

alka yagnik at khayyam funeral

Alka Yagnik who had collaborated with Khayyam was also present at his residence on Tuesday morning. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

gulzar, vishal bhardwaj at khayyam funeral

Lyricist and film director Gulzar was seen along with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj at Khayyam's house. (Express Photo: APH Images)

sonu nigam images

Sonu Nigam also reached Khayyam's residence to pay his last respect to the music director. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

poonam dhillon photos

Poonam Dhillon was spotted at Khayyam's residence on Tuesday morning. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

raza murad at khayyam funeral

Vetran actor Raza Murad at Khayyam's residence. (Express Photo: APH Images)

Talat Aziz at khayyam funeral

Ashoke Pandit and ghazal artist Talat Aziz mourned the death of Khayyam. (Express Photo: APH Images)

