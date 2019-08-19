Entertainment Gallery Khayyam (1927-2019) A pictorial tribute to the music legend Legendary Bollywood music composer, Khayyam, known for his work in Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, has died at the age of 92. Here are a few rare photos of the Padma Bhushan awardee. Legendary music composer Khayyam passed away in Mumbai at 9:30 PM on Monday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 92. The music director was known for his work in films like Kabhi Kabhi and Umrao Jaan. (Photo: Express Archives) Khayyam was honoured with the National Film Award for his compositions in Umrao Jaan. (Photo: Express Archives) Some of his best-known songs include "Dikhayii Diye Yun" from Bazaar, "Aaja Re" from Noorie, "Tere Chehre Se" from Kabhi Kabhi, "In Aankhon Ki" from Umrao Jaan. (Photo: Express Archives) Khayyam worked with director Yash Chopra in many of his films including Kabhi Kabhi, Trishul, Noorie and Kalla Paththar. (Photo: Express Archives) Khayyam's music was known for having a classical touch. Many of his compositions had a strong ghazal touch. (Photo: Express Archives) Khayyam was honoured with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan in 2011. (Photo: Express Archives) He was honoured with Hridaynath Award by Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis in 2018 in Mumbai. (Photo: Express Archives) On his 89th birthday, Khayyam formed a trust called Khayyam Jagjeet Kaur through which he planned to donate his entire wealth of Rs 10 crore to support artistes and technicians in need in the film industry. (Photo: Express Archives)