Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has wrapped its shooting in Cape Town, and the celebrity contestants of the adventure reality show are back in Mumbai. The show is yet to air on television, but the buzz around the upcoming season has been strong ever since the list of contestants emerged online. Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh are participating in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)