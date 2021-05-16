1 / 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 contestants have been flooding the social media with their photos and videos from Cape Town, where they are shooting for the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show. Popular television faces such as Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain are competing in KKK 11. Scroll to see their new photos from the location. (Photo: Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh/Instagram)