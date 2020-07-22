3 / 9

Rohit Shetty shared how it has been a year since he shot the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in Bulgaria. Posting a photo from the finale shoot, the filmmaker wrote, "They say, 'Time stops for no one' ... but somehow, this year has ended up halting the things we had planned. Shot the season finale of Khatron ke khiladi, season 10 in Mumbai today, exactly a year after shooting the first episode in Bulgaria. I guess, in times like these, we should trust our destiny... for it's plan could be better than ours! Feels strange, but as they also say 'This too, shall pass'!!!" (Photo: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)