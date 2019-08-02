Entertainment Gallery Khandaani Shafakhana screening: Akshay, Ayushmann and others watch Sonakshi’s movie Khandaani Shafakhana, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Badshah and Annu Kapoor among others, deals with the taboo around sexual health in a quirky way. Khandaani Shafakhana releases in theaters today. The film, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Badshah and Annu Kapoor among others, deals with the taboo around sexual health in a quirky way. A day before its theatrical release, a section of the film fraternity watched the Shilpi Dasgupta directorial at a special screening. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar, who has shared the screen with Sonakshi Sinha in Rowdy Rathore and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, came to watch her film Khandaani Shafakhana. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap clicked at the special screening of Khandaani Shafakhana. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) We also spotted Ayush Sharma, who made his debut with Loveyatri, at the screening of Khandaani Shafakhana in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Iulia Vantur watched Khandaani Shafakhana and was in awe of Sonakshi Sinha's performance in it. "You are so good, you so talented 'baby'," she wrote on Instagram after watching the film. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma were present at the screening of their film Khandaani Shafakhana. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)