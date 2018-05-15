1 / 10

Harsh Chhaya's debut film Khajoor Pe Atke had a special screening in Mumbai on May 14. The cast watched the film along with several others guests. Khajoor Pe Atke is a comic caper starring Vinay Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa among others. Scroll on to see who all were spotted at the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)