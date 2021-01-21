Must Read
- Delay in hearing, Maratha organisations say govt not interested in solving quota issue
- On day one, Joe Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump’s legacy
- Threatening video: Police intend to question Ragini Tiwari, she says not in city till April
- Watching Kamala’s big day from Delhi: ‘Just keep doing what your mother taught you’
- Rohtak farmer kills himself in Tikri, fifth suicide at protest
- Socio-economic survey of 1.02 crore people: 10% of Delhi children between 6 and 17 out of school
- In heated West Bengal battle, a new boiling point: shrine head will announce political front today
- SC rules out review of Aadhaar order, with one dissent: on money Bill
- Two snipped scenes in Tandav mark govt’s entry into OTT space
- Banks red-flag: Loans to street vendors in pandemic turning NPAs
- Value of vaccines
- CWC to meet on Jan 22 to finalise schedule for Congress chief’s election
13 photos from KGF star Yash’s Maldives vacationJanuary 21, 2021 2:11:25 pm
- PM Modi likely to receive Covid-19 vaccine shot in second phase
- Are Punjab farmers really 'a pampered lot'?
- EntertainmentAnkita Lokhande pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Will always remember you'
- EntertainmentSushant Singh Rajput death case: Here's the status
- TrendingBernie Sanders' mittens to Lady Gaga's outfit: best memes from Inauguration Day
- TrendingWatch: Penguins stop for a 'chat' before going for a swim
- SportsRed carpet welcome for Ajinkya Rahane as victorious Indian team arrives home
- Why stand-in Rahane is being seen as a permanent Test captain
- OpinionThe triumph Down Under is a win to cherish. Indian cricket needs to build on it
- LifestyleInauguration Day: Why Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama wore varying shades of purple
- TechnologyNew to Telegram? Here are five advanced features every user should know