- Bengal: 518 Covid patients recover — highest in one day so far
- Chartered flight brings back 179 stranded people to Pune from UAE
- UP: 5,540 coronavirus cases added in 14 days at 5% rate
- Outbreak set to stall tree plantation in Maharashtra
- After red flags, Delhi scraps order converting nursing homes into Covid facilities
- New Research: When patients swab themselves
- SAIL top brass tests positive for Covid, employee union alleges inaction
Keerthy Suresh looks intense in these Penguin stillsPublished: June 15, 2020 9:27:21 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- As Unlock enters third week, a visible lack of public confidence
- CitiesDelhi scraps order converting nursing homes into Covid facilities
- Entertainment‘He was trying to make it on his own in a world structured around nepotism and cronyism’
- EntertainmentCut out by coronavirus pandemic, film industry daily wagers find heroes in top stars
- TrendingAs uncertainty looms over examinations, #Cancel_Exam2020 memes take over Twitter
- Trending'Final goal': Teammates give an emotional tribute to footballer killed in Mexico
- Sports‘Sushant told Dhoni: Everybody is going to search for you in me'
- SportsUnlocking sport: The Deal is in the Duel
- OpinionCovid crisis underlines urgency of more inclusive employment, employability and education
- Explained: How India tests for Covid-19
- LifestyleLooking for a tasty way to lose weight? Try peanuts
- TechnologyHide that messy background during a video call: Tips