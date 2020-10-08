12 / 13

The eleventh question for Rs 6,40,000 was "Which of these Chief Justices of India also served as an acting President of India?" The options were Deepak Misra, Mirza Hameedullah Beg, Mohammad Hidayatullah and K Subba Rao. Rugnath couldn't make up his mind and decided to go for 'Flip the Question' lifeline. Before flipping the question, host Amitabh Bachchan announced the answer as Mohammad Hidayatullah. The flip question presented to Rugnath was, "According to the Ramayana, which of these was the name of Ravana's sword?" The options were Chandrahas, Sharanga, Paundra and Manipushpak.



The answer is Chandrahas.