The ninth question for 1,60,000 was, "Who wrote the poem "Jantantra Ka Janm" that features the line 'Singhasan Khaali Ke Janata Aati Hai'?" The options were Bhawani Prasad Mishra, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Rambriksh Benipuri and Namvar Singh. Raj Laxmi used her last lifeline Flip the question. Before flipping the question, host Amitabh Bachchan announced the answer as Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.



The flip question for 1,60,000 was, "The city of Beirut, where a large amount of ammonium nitrate recently caused an explosion and death of many people, is the capital of which country? The options were Lebanon, Bahrain, Syria and Yemen.



The answer is Lebanon. (Photo: SonyLIV)