8 / 14

As the episode got over, Asmita Madhav Gore became a roll-over contestant. She faced the seventh question for Rs 40,000 on the next day. The question was, "Who is the tech entrepreneur and CEO of the electric vehicle company, Tesla?" The options were Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, Sergey Brin and Larry Page. Asmita used 'Flip the question' lifeline. Before flipping the question, host Amitabh Bachchan announced the answer as Elon Musk.



The flip question presented to Asmita was, "Which of these places is known as the "Banana City of India"?" The options were Nashik, Solapur, Jalgaon and Nanded.



Nashik is the correct answer. (Photo: SonyLIV)