8 / 11

The seventh question for Rs 40,000 was, "Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Chandrika Kumaratunga were the first women of their respective countries to hold which of these posts?" The options were Prime Minister, Chief Justice, President and Chief Election Commissioner. The answer is President. Sabitha was unable to answer the question and took the 'Flip the question' lifeline. She was presented with another question which was, "In the middle of which lake is Lord Buddha's 350 ton statue installed?" The options were Shamirpet Lake, Osman Sagar, Hussain Sagar and Gobind Sagar.



The answer is Hussain Sagar. (Photo: SonyLIV)