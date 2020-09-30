1 / 14

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12. The reality game show airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. KBC 12 went into production earlier this month, with the team following all COVID-19 precautions. To ensure a safe work environment, for the first time, the show does not have studio audience. This has also forced Bachchan to interact more with the contestants to keep the emotions flowing. The new season has also replaced the ‘audience poll’ lifeline with the ‘video-a-friend’ lifeline. On Tuesday's episode, we saw how second contestant Sonu Kumar Gupta, who belongs to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, won Rs 12,50,000.



How would you have fared on the hot seat? Test yourself below. (Photo: SonyLIV)