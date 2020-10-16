12 / 15

The eleventh question for Rs 6,40,000 was, "Indian-American business executive Arvind Krishna became the CEO of which American multinational technology company in 2020?" The options were Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM. Swapnil used a lifeline and flipped the question. IBM is the correct answer.



The flip question was, "In which stadium did Sachin Tendulkar score his 100th international century?" The options were Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangabandhu Stadium, Dhaka, M A Aziz Stadium, Chittagong, and Sylhet International cricket stadium.



The answer is Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka.