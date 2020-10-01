1 / 14

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 returned to the small screen amid much excitement on Monday. Despite all the COVID-19 precautions on set, the makers have not left any stone unturned to keep the entertainment quotient high on the game show. On Wednesday, it was the turn of roll-over contestant Jay Kulshreshtha from Mumbai to take the hot seat. Jay revealed that he got a call about getting shortlisted for KBC the same day he lost his job during the lockdown. He went on to win Rs 12,50,000.



How would you have fared on the hot seat? Test yourself below. (Photo: SonyLIV)