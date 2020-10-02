5 / 14

The fourth question for Rs 5000 was, "Which of these dry fruits is obtained from a climber plant?" The options were Raisin, Cashew, Almond and Date. Since Jaswinder Singh Cheema was unsure, he used a lifeline and flipped the question. Before presenting him with another question, Amitabh Bachchan asked Jaswinder to guess the answer. Jaswinder selected Raisin which turned out to be the right answer.



The new question was, "Who is the first member of the renowned Thackeray family to have contested a Vidhan Sabha election?" The options were Balasaheb Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray.



The answer is Aaditya Thackeray. (Photo: SonyLIV)