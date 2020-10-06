10 / 14

The ninth question for Rs 1,60,000 was, "Who formally inaugurated the city of Chandigarh on 7 October 1953" The options were Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr Rajendra Prasad and Sardar Gian Singh Rarewala. Pardeep took his 'video-call a friend' lifeline and called his colleague Navneet, who failed to help him with the right answer. Pardeep then took 'flip the question' lifeline. Before flipping the question, he chose Pt Jawaharlal Nehru as his answer, which was wrong. The right answer was Dr Rajendra Prasad



Amitabh Bachchan then presented him another question which was, "Who is this person, at the centre of managing a global crisis?" Pardeep was shown a photo and given the following options - Roberto Azevedo, Anthony Fauci, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Jerome Adams.



The answer is Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Photo: SonyLIV)