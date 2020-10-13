9 / 15

The eighth question for Rs 80,000 was, "Which novel by Dharamvir Bharati is about a young student, Chander, who falls in love with Sudha, the daughter of his college professor?" The options were Gunahon Ka Devta, Suraj Ka Satwan Ghoda, Gyarah Sapno Ka Desh and Prarambh Va Samapan. Komal, who did not know the answer, used her Flip the question lifeline. Before the flip question, Komal took a guess and answered Prarambh Va Samapan, which was wrong. The correct answer is Gunahon Ka Devta. (Photo: SonyLIV)