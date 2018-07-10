3 / 8

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi was shocked to know about the demise of Kavi Kumar Azad. Remembering the actor, Asit said, "Kavi Kumar Azad was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)