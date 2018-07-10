Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast bids farewell to Kavi Kumar Azad
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Thailand rescue LIVE: All 12 boys, coach brought out of the flooded cave
- Facing flak, HRD Ministry says 'eminence' tag for proposed Jio institute is conditional
- J-K: Youth killed, 50 civilians injured as security forces open fire at protesters in Shopian
- Complaint against Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games producer for insulting Rajiv Gandhi
- CitiesMumbai rains LIVE: NDRF rescues 411 passengers from Vadodara express at Nalaspora
- EntertainmentSonali Bendre on dealing with cancer: I’m trying to maintain a positive outlook
- EntertainmentGeorge Clooney injured in a car accident in Italy
- EntertainmentGhoul trailer: Radhika Apte's horror web series will send shivers down your spine
- France v Belgium Live FIFA World Cup 2018 Build-up
- Preview: Henry's shadow looms over semifinal
- SportsFederer or Tendulkar? Swiss great emulates SRT
- TechnologyMoto E5, Moto E5 Plus launched in India: Price, specifications
- TechnologyApple could discontinue iPhone X, iPhone SE later this year: Analysts
- TechnologyAirtel revises Rs 499 postpaid plan to offer 75GB of data
- LifestyleTaapsee Pannu's obsession for fusion continues in this deconstructed kurti
Advertisement