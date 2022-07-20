1 / 23

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have wrapped up their mini getaway to Maldives. It was a birthday trip for Katrina where the couple was joined by Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Isabelle Kaif, Sebastien Laurent Michel, Ileana D'Cruz, Anand Tiwari, Angira Dhar, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan and a few others. Scroll to see all photos from this vacation.