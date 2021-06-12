1 / 15

Katrina Kaif said she has started working out after recovering from Covid-19. "I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, u have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again. Going slow and trusting your body's healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step," she wrote. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)