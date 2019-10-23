Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor among others

Our shutterbugs spotted celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others in Mumbai.

Today's edition of celeb spotting features actors such as Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Disha Patani. Varun, who's been busy shooting for his upcoming Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, looked his casual best. While Kalki posed happily flaunting her baby bump, Arjun Kapoor rocked his mustache look from Panipat. Katrina Kaif, who's getting a lot of support from her Bollywood friends for her new beauty line, launched the brand in Mumbai on Tuesday. Here's all that took place in the Bollywood fraternity. Scroll on to see all the photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kalki Koechlin promoted her web-series Brahm.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan snapped with Hakim Aalim in Versova. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani was clicked at a salon in Bandra.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Our shutterbugs clicked Arjun Kapoor at a gym.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan struck a pose for the shutterbugs.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in a yellow salwar kameez.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor was all smiles for the camera.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif launched her beauty brand Kay By Katrina in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

