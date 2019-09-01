Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Farah Khan and others Excerpt: Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Shweta Tiwari, Farah Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Ileana D'Cruz among others shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see all. Katrina Kaif shared this photo and wrote, "Looking at the brighter side." (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram) Sunny Leone shared this photo and wrote along, "Working on my painting....will take me a long time to finish it :) but will be great when it’s done. Black and white acrylic paint on canvas #abstract I like working on projects that take me a long time to finish. Not sure why but it is what it is." (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari pose for the shutterbug. (Photo: Shweta Tiwari/ Instagram) Farah Khan shared this photo with the caption, "Thank you @rajkundra9 @theshilpashetty for an amazing #Sunday brunch at #bastian #foodcoma." (Photo: Farah Khan/ Instagram) Karisma Kapoor shared a latest photo of herself. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) Malaika Arora shared her 'Happy Sunday ♥️♥️♥️' click. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram) Arjun Kapoor shared this with the caption, "Sharpish Sunday Selfie !!!." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram) Huma Qureshi posted a series of photos. (Photo: Huma Quresh/ Instagram) Ileana D'Cruz wrote sharing this, "When the dessert trolley gets rolled out.. • • • 📸 ." (Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/ Instagram) Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants pose for a click. (Photo: Abhishek Verma/ Instagram)