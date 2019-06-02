Toggle Menu Sections
Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia steal the show at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

While Katrina Kaif and Tamannaah Bhatia looked glamourous, Sonam Kapoor walked in with husband Aanand Ahuja.

At GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019, the who's who of Bollywood put their best fashion foot forward. The event saw A-listers Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia among others in attendance. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor and husband Aanand Ahuja graced GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

Sonam Kapoor and husband Aanand Ahuja graced GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar attended GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

Karan Johar attended GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

katrina kaif at GQ Best Dressed awards

Katrina Kaif stunned in a red dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

rakul preet singh at GQ best dressed award

Rakul Preet Singh rocked a red cocktail dress at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kriti sanon at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

Housefull 4 actors Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sanya malhotra at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

We spotted Sanya Malhotra at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

shobhita dhulipala at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

Shobhita Dhulipala looked extremely stylish. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

shruti haasan at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

Shruti Haasan marked her presence at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

huma qureshi at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

Huma Qureshi shined bright like a diamond as she posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

tamannaah at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

Tamannaah Bhatia rocked her red attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sumeet vyas at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

Sumeet Vyas looked dapper at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kunal Kemmu, Aparshakti Khurana and Karan Tacker at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019

Our shutterbug caught Kunal Kemmu, Aparshakti Khurana and Karan Tacker at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

