Katrina Kaif, Siddhant, Ishaan are a stylish trio at Phone Bhoot trailer launch
October 10, 2022 2:16:39 pm
Phone Bhoot is an upcoming horror-comedy film starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film was released on October 10. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Arrived in a floral pant-suit for the launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Siddhant Chaturvedi made a statement entry in an all-black outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ishaan Khatter smiled and posed for the cameras looking all stylish. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Jackie Shroff, who plays the antagonist in Phone Bhoot, also arrived for the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Farhan Akhtar was spotted at the launch in his comfy avatar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The film is all set to release on November 4. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)