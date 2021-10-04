PANDORA PAPERS
- What ‘bankrupt’ Anil Ambani didn’t tell: his $1.3-billion web of offshore firms
- Pandora Papers: Pak PM Imran Khan says would probe all citizens mentioned in leaks
- Offshore entities of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s husband have Biocon shares, $85 million; trust advisor banned by Sebi
- Sachin Tendulkar, wife, her father, had BVI company, wound up after Panama expose
- Jackie Shroff linked to New Zealand trust, BVI firm, Swiss bank account
- Before Nirav Modi fled, sister founded offshore firm to act as trust protector
- Explained: Why do the Pandora Papers matter?
- Held for fraud, Ajit Kerkar of Cox and Kings linked to offshore firms
- Niira Radia set up a dozen firms, asked Trident Trust to not contact her directly
- Iqbal Mirchi family expands offshore empire, with links to ex-Pak General
