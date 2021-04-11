8 / 13

Dimpy Ganguly shared the photos with the caption, "This day, last year with the rising sun, we had our son and I will never forget that moment. I was laboring all night finally delivering Aryaan at 5 .04 am, the labor room had an eastside window and almost as soon as the midwife handed me my baby the room lit up and both me and @acidxxx looked outside and saw the orange sun rising in the horizon and the first golden sunrays coming in and blessing our son in our arms.....and then.... he smiled, flashing his gorgeous dimples. Never could I even imagine loving another child as much as I loved Reanna but this boy came with a warmth, much like the sun, that melted our hearts and almost immediately made us fall in love with him.. our hearts exploded with joy even when nothing around us was normal. The world was hit by a pandemic, the city was in a lockdown, noone could come visit me in the hospital. Reanna couldn't come to meet me or his brother either. Yet this boy made it feel like it was all worth it. Our Aryaan Roy, little bunny.. he is truly the sun in our lives that brought warmth, light, hope and happiness and made a year like 2020 feel like one of the best years of our lives. Today on your 1st birthday, my son, I pray to God that he showers all his choicest blessings on you and may you keep spreading that happiness and joy that we feel around you, wherever you go in life. May you always have reasons to flash your gorgeous dimples, and may you never have to worry about getting hurt because you know what there's a BIG sister who is always looking out for you. ❤️Happy birthday my little one. Mumma loves you infinity times infinity❤️ #aryaanturns1 #bunnysfirstbirthday." (Photo: Dimpy Ganguly/Instagram)