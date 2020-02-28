8 / 8

Anusha Dandekar shared a photo with boyfriend Karan Kundra from the screening of AltBalaji's upcoming web series It Happened In Calcutta. She wrote along, "It happened in Calcutta... I felt like I had definitely been transported to the 60’s! Ronobir Chatterjee, I’ve never ever seen the baddest boy look so good in everyone’s eyes (uff that body though) and hearts (that insane charm). We couldn’t get enough of you! @kkundrra, yes you are talented, in this though you were soooo insanely good and I love when you get challenged because you push yourself so hard and are so passionate, it’s incredibly inspiring! I’ve seen all the hard work over the year and I cannot tell you how my heart feels when I watch you achieve another major moment in your life. Even though we got to watch the first 3 episodes, everyone wanted to keep going, we were all hooked! The entire cast is amazing! Keep flying Kakes, you know I’m forever proud of you! Can’t wait for the world to watch this one! Ps. Do you mind if I take Ronobir out for the night 😉😘😍 🔥 Pps. @ektarkapoor I loved it, Thankyou for making a great show, that’s so different and so entertaining, with so many important msgs. #respect ❤️ @altbalaji 💫" (Photo: VJ Anusha/Instagram)