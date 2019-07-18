Entertainment Gallery Katrina Kaif wraps up birthday vacation Katrina Kaif was in Mexico's Tulum Beach to celebrate her 36th birthday. The Bharat actor treated fans with clicks from this short vacay. Katrina Kaif celebrated her 36th birthday at Mexico's Tulum Beach and she has bid adieu to the beautiful location. Scroll to see photos shared by the Bharat actor. This is how Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday in Mexico. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif treated us with photos from this short vacay. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram) Katrina Kaif looked stunning in this white beachwear. "🎂+ 🇲🇽 =💛," wrote the actor sharing this photo. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Sharing this photo, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Thank u everyone so much for all the love and wishes .... And for making my day so special❤️💚💙💛🙏." (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) As Katrina Kaif shared this photo, Farah Khan wrote in the comments section, "Ur looking 12 yrs old.. so sweeeeetttt." (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) This was Katrina Kaif's first post from the birthday vacation. Arjun Kapoor pulled her leg as he wrote in the comments section, "Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing." (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)