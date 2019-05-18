Toggle Menu Sections
Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan?https://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/katrina-kaif-bharat-salman-khan-vicky-kaushal-5735037/

Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan?

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebrities shared these photos on social media.

katrina kaif latest photos

Katrina Kaif shared photos from the sets of her upcoming film Bharat. In the photos, she can be seen in her different looks from the movie.

salman khan movie bharat

Sharing a photo from the promotions of Bharat, Salman Khan thanked his fans for all the love. He captioned the photo, "Thank you my fans for all the love... - Apka #Bharat."

varun dhawan images

As Varun Dhawan started the second schedule for his next movie Street Dancer, he shared a photo on Instagram informing his fans about the new beginning.

neha dhupia daughter pics

"Shape of my heart ❤️ .... our baby girl #6monthstoday," wrote Neha Dhupia as she shared an adorable family photo on her daughter's six-month-birthday.

disha patani photos

Disha Patani set the temperature soaring as she posted a new photo on Instagram

vicky kaushal photos

Vicky Kaushal who is New York for a short vacation posted a photo with his friends on Instagram.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 George RR Martin is 'sad' about the way Game of Thrones is ending
2 Saregama Carvaan Go review: Memories on the move
3 Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 laptop could launch with Redmi K20 in China