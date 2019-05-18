Entertainment Gallery Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan? Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebrities shared these photos on social media. Katrina Kaif shared photos from the sets of her upcoming film Bharat. In the photos, she can be seen in her different looks from the movie. Sharing a photo from the promotions of Bharat, Salman Khan thanked his fans for all the love. He captioned the photo, "Thank you my fans for all the love... - Apka #Bharat." As Varun Dhawan started the second schedule for his next movie Street Dancer, he shared a photo on Instagram informing his fans about the new beginning. "Shape of my heart ❤️ .... our baby girl #6monthstoday," wrote Neha Dhupia as she shared an adorable family photo on her daughter's six-month-birthday. Disha Patani set the temperature soaring as she posted a new photo on Instagram Vicky Kaushal who is New York for a short vacation posted a photo with his friends on Instagram.