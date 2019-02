Like every year, director Anurag Basu hosted a Saraswati Puja in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Sakshi Tanwar, Patralekha, Divya Khosla Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, Asha Negi and Ishita Dutta among others attend the puja. Scroll to see all photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)