Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth, Erica, Karan and Ekta’s Switzerland trip is all about fun

The team of popular Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is in Switzerland for an outdoor shoot and the photos from their work trip are all over the internet. Ekta Kapoor, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez, Pooja Banerjee, Karan Singh Grover and Sahil Anand, all have shared several pictures on social media. Scroll on to see the fun this team is having in the foreign land.