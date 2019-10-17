Karwa Chauth 2019: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor and others celebrate

Toggle Menu Sections
Much like the rest of the country, Bollywood too is celebrating the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth on October 17. Celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and others posed for the camera as they got ready for the evening puja. Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon also shared Instagram stories throughout the day as they prepared for the festivities. Karva Chauth is largely celebrated in North India and has been featured in popular films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Biwi No 1 among others. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty posed for photographers as she got ready for the puja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon was glowing in red as she stepped out to celebrate Karwa Chauth. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Kapoor was spotted in a beautiful saree for the celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neelam Kothari posed for our shutterbug as she arrived for the puja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure was also photographed at the festivities. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

