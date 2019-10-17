Karwa Chauth 2019: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor and others celebrate

Much like the rest of the country, Bollywood too is celebrating the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth on October 17. Celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and others posed for the camera as they got ready for the evening puja. Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon also shared Instagram stories throughout the day as they prepared for the festivities. Karva Chauth is largely celebrated in North India and has been featured in popular films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Biwi No 1 among others. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)