2020: A Rewind
- Dharavi rises again: 'Only a matter of time... Mumbai only city where one springs back swiftly after crisis'
- Nizamuddin, Delhi ‘super-spreader’: ‘Since cases began, no evidence found... Finally healing has begun’
- Why 2021 could see a charged-up political climate
- At India's only Covid-free territory: 'Students happy to get out of home... Attendance has been good'
- Comedy's Sardar-E-Azam: Why Jaspal Bhatti's Flop Show was a mordantly 'misdirected' satire
- Mumbai in 2020: A year in photos
- 10 landmark global events that shaped the year
- India's economy in 2020: Year of many questions
- Compassion to selflessness, the biggest lessons
- A glossary of words this strange year threw up
- TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India
- The shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us
12 celebrity photos you should not miss todayJanuary 4, 2021 4:45:34 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Govt: 38 people infected with new coronavirus strain in India
- CitiesAfter ITC Chola, Chennai’s Leela Palace turns Covid hotspot, 20 test positive
- EntertainmentTandav trailer: The delicate and dangerous dance of politics
- EntertainmentTamil Nadu government removes 50 per cent cap on theatre occupancy
- TrendingHow a red-tailed black cockatoo helped this Australian execute the 'perfect' proposal
- TrendingNASA shares image of 'slow motion firework' in space that has lasted over 150 years
- Sports'Sourav Ganguly stable, likely to be discharged on Wednesday'
- SportsWonder Why: Smaller players with their 3-point shooting started winning big in NBA
- OpinionPost Covid development model will need more public-private partnerships, different business leadership
- The New in New Year 2021: Sports without the crowds
- LifestyleRemembering Gopaldas Neeraj: The man who immortalised common man's plight
- TechnologyRegistration to documents: All your questions about Co-WIN app answered