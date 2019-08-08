Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Kapil Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Shahid Kapoor and others From Karan Johar to Priyanka Chopra, celebrities shared photos on their respective social media accounts. Karan Johar is in Melbourne to attend Indian Film Festival Melbourne. He posted an image with the caption, "Wonderful energy in Melbourne! @iffmelbourne ! Excited about the various films, filmmaker’s and artists that come together to celebrate Indian cinema" (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra shared a photo featuring herself with Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner. The actor attended the first concert of Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Sushmita Sen shared a photo with her longtime friend on Instagram. She wrote, "A cherished friendship of 23 years, from tiny steps to many leaps of faith, what a journey its been na @subisamuel ️ To both #ss lets always embrace that smile, beaming suits us!!! #sharing #friendsforever #love #happiness #simplicity ️ I love you guys!!!🏻" (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram) Nidhhi Agerwal, who is basking in the success of her Telugu film ISmart Shankar, shared a photo of herself with the caption, "The only thing I believe about palmistry is that your destiny is in your hands." (Photo: Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor is on a road trip with his friends. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Joining Shahid on the road trip from Italy to Switzerland is Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram) Kartik Aaryan flaunted his chiselled body. (Photo: Kartik Aryan/Instagram) Badshah celebrated the success of his latest single "Paagal". (Photo: Badshah/Instagram) Kapil Sharma is in Columbia with wife Ginni Chatrath. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram) The fan page of Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable photo of the Angrezi Medium actor. (Photo: @therealkareenakapoorkhan /Instagram) Priya Prakash Varrier posted a photo with Vijay Deverakonda. The caption read, "Nuvvante naaku chala ishtam (I like you a lot)" (Photo: Priya/Instagram)