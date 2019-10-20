Toggle Menu Sections
Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao and others at Anand Pandit’s Diwali party

Filmmaker Anand Pandit organised a Diwali bash in Mumbai which was attended by Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and others.

kartik aaryan, hrithik roshan, rajkummar rao at Diwali party

Filmmaker Anand Pandit organised a Diwali bash in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. (Photo: APH Images)

hrithik roshan at Diwali party

Hrithik Roshan greeted photographers at the bash. (Photo: APH Images)

kartik aaryan at diwali party

Kartik Aaryan was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images)

rajkummar rao at Diwali party

Rajkummar Rao posed for the camera. (Photo: APH Images)

Ajay Devgn at Diwali party

Our photographers snapped Ajay Devgn at the event. (Photo: APH Images)

kabir khan at diwali party

83' director Kabir Khan turned up with wife Mini Mathur. (Photo: APH Images)

sunil grover at Diwali party

Comedian-turned-actor Sunil Grover was one of the celebrities to attend the Diwali bash. (Photo: APH Images)

abbas-mustan at Diwali party

Filmmakers Abbas-Mustan marked their presence. (Photo: APH Images)

emraan hashmi at Diwali party

Emraan Hashmi was snapped at Anand Pandit's Diwali bash. (Photo: APH Images)

vishal bharadwaj at Diwali party

We also spotted Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj. (Photo: APH Images)

sanjay leela bhansali at Diwali party

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was one of the guests at Anand Pandit's Diwali bash. (Photo: APH Images)

sunny leone at Diwali party

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous as she posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images)

richa chadha at Diwali party

Richa Chaddha attended the Diwali bash. (Photo: APH Images)

bipasha basu at Diwali party

Bipasha Basu looked elegant in an all-red salwar kameez. (Photo: APH Images)

arshad warsi at Diwali party

Arshad Warsi attended Anand Pandit's Diwali bash. (Photo: APH Images)

