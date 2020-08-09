6 / 9

Sameera Reddy shared this image and wrote, "Jan- 2020 is gonna be AWESOME🤩 Feb - I’m groovy baby yeah💃 March - Corowhat? Are you serious? April - OMG you ARE serious !!!! 😱 May - Hide below the sheets !👻 June- I can’t take it anymore 😷 July - this lockdown vibe is 😴 August - chanting Om shanti Om🧘🏼‍♂️ Sept - the avengers are back ! 💪🏼 #2020challenge #letsdothis #newnormal #weareinthistogether #messymama #naughtynyra #happyhans #momlife #keepingitreal #sundayfunday." (Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)