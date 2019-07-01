Toggle Menu Sections
It’s a wrap for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s filmhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/kartik-aaryan-and-sara-ali-khan-imitaz-ali-film-wraps-5809515/

It’s a wrap for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped the shoot of their upcoming film. The Imtiaz Ali directorial hits screens in February 2020.

kartik aaryan and sara ali khan film wrap photos

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped the shoot of their Imtiaz Ali directorial.

kartik aaryan and sara ali khan in imtiaz ali film

The untitled film was completed in 66 days.

kartik aaryan sara ali khan film wrap

The shoot commenced in New Delhi in March earlier this year. Later, the duo shot in Udaipur, Mumbai and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

randeep hooda with imtiaz ali

The film, which is said to be the sequel of 2009 release Love Aaj Kal, also stars Randeep Hooda.

kartik aaryan and sara ali khan in shimla

This will be Kartik and Sara's first film together. (Photo: APH Images)

kartik aaryan and sara ali khan in shimla photos

This Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan film releases in February 2020. (Photo: APH Images)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Devendra Fadnavis launches drive to plant 33 cr saplings from Anandwan
2 New Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak suggests massive design change is coming
3 Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Romil Chaudhary: Want to set an example with my journey