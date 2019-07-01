Entertainment Gallery It’s a wrap for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped the shoot of their upcoming film. The Imtiaz Ali directorial hits screens in February 2020. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped the shoot of their Imtiaz Ali directorial. The untitled film was completed in 66 days. The shoot commenced in New Delhi in March earlier this year. Later, the duo shot in Udaipur, Mumbai and parts of Himachal Pradesh. The film, which is said to be the sequel of 2009 release Love Aaj Kal, also stars Randeep Hooda. This will be Kartik and Sara's first film together. (Photo: APH Images) This Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan film releases in February 2020. (Photo: APH Images)