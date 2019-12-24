1 / 14

Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap's upcoming anthology film Ghost Stories had its premiere in Mumbai on Monday. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Ishaan Khatter, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Kapoor and Kritika Kamra among others watched Ghost Stories along with the filmmakers and cast. Ghost Stories will start streaming on Netflix from January 1, 2020 midnight. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )