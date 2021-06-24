Latest news
- Allahabad HC junks pleas challenging validity of conversion Ordinance, petition contesting law admitted
- UP: Daily Covid deaths still high, officials say backlog data being updated now
- Panel set up to probe police ‘atrocities’ against farmers speaks to victims
- Harish Rawat to meet Navjot Singh Sidhu, says party has many roles to offer
- GST Council meetings ‘toxic’, Amit Mitra asks Sitharaman again for ‘course correction’
- Make sure Covaxin accepted globally, people facing travel restrictions: Mamata to Centre
- What ails Congress in Punjab: Majithia, his ‘influence’ haunts Cong in Majha
- Election Commission in talks with J&K district chiefs; PM’s meeting today
- Coca-Cola bottling plant at heart of Kerala agitation 20 years ago will now be a 600-bed Covid hospital
- Centre’s info to states: In under 2 months, private hospitals got 2 crore Covishield jabs, 1.08 crore still left
- Explained: Do India falter in knockout matches of ICC tournaments?
Karisma Kapoor turns 47: 14 throwback photos from Lolo’s personal albumUpdated: June 24, 2021 9:55:26 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Why the JioPhone Next could be significant for India
- CitiesFour Ladakh students held over blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi
- EntertainmentBatman The Long Halloween, Part One movie review: A worthwhile watch for Dark Knight fans
- EntertainmentShabana Azmi accuses alcohol delivery platform of cheating her
- TrendingAnand Mahindra shares video of bear charging at bikers in Nilgiris, his cheeky suggestion wins internet
- TrendingPython attacks California zookeeper, terrifying video goes viral
- SportsPSL 2021, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE: Pakistan Super League Final
- SportsForeign flavour at National Inter-State Athletics Championships
- OpinionWill the electorate hold the BJP govt responsible for the suffering during pandemic?
- Uttarakhand's unelected CM: the law, and BJP's options
- LifestylePakistani singer Bilal Maqsood remembers MF Husain with this breathtaking sketch by son
- TechnologyWindows 11 is officially announced