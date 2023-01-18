Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
January 18, 2023 15:55 IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, and a few others attended a Kapoor family fam jam. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
Shweta Bachchan Nanda with her daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya Nanda was also a part of the fam jam. (Photo: Aadar Jain/Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor shared some glimpses from the Kapoor family’s latest get-together. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
Sharing the candid clicks, Karisma wrote, "Fam Jam always the best ❤️#familylove." (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who missed the get-together, posted in the comments section, "Major Fomo ❤️❤️❤️." (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
Kareena too reshared Karisma's post and wrote, "Best nights with the fam." (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
"All smiles with the fam," wrote Kareena sharing. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
Neetu Kapoor shared more photos as she posed with the ladies. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor /Instagram)