1 / 6

Karisma Kapoor's personal life has popped up in news again. But this time, it is nothing around her public divorce to Sanjay Kapur. The actor seems to have found love one more time. But wasn't that something that's been doing the rounds for a long time? The catch is, Karisma seems to be in a mood to make it public too. The man in question is Sandeep Toshniwal, and going by the latest buzz, the two are no more shying away from keeping their rumoured relationship under wraps or behind the doors.