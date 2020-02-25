1 / 8

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 released the trailer of their upcoming comedy-drama Mentalhood on Monday. Present at the trailer launch event was the entire star cast of the web series including Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Tillotama Shome and Shilpa Shukla. TV mogul Ekta Kapoor also joined them at the event. Mentalhood starts streaming from March 11. Scroll to see photos. (Photo: APH Images)