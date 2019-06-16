Celebrity social media photos: Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote sharing these photos, "It's been two years since this beautiful journey started. Feel extremely proud and emotional to have wrapped my portion of my up coming film SAAHO. you all have been teased by the genius of @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor ,my brother @sujeethsign ,R Madhi sir, Sabu Cyril sir, seekar Prasad sir, Bhaskar sir .Here is thanking @uvcreationsofficial for being such an amazing production house. Pramod ji, Vamsi sir , thank you. Shyam, Disha ,Arun, Sejal , Lokesh,kumresh , Pratik , Ashwin. you made each day memorable. @its_bhushankumar ji thank you for your trust in us. See you at the movies guys. @officialsaahomovie @tseries.official." (Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/ Instagram)