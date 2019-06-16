Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/karisma-kapoor-alia-bhatt-katrina-kaif-celebrity-social-media-photos-5783135/

Celebrity social media photos: Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others

From Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's photos from their on-going vacation in London to latest clicks shared by Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Samantha Akkineni, Karishma Tanna and a few others; scroll to see recently shared social media photos by celebrities.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared this click with sister Kareena and her son Taimur Ali Khan and wrote, "Lazy saturday... ☕️ #holidays." (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

karisma , kareena

Karisma Kapoor also shared this photo from the family vacation. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared these clicks on her social media today. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif posted these photos as she prepared for her performance on the Femina Miss India Grand Finale 2019 stage. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia shared these photos. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni looks ravishing in her latest pictures. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote sharing these photos, "It's been two years since this beautiful journey started. Feel extremely proud and emotional to have wrapped my portion of my up coming film SAAHO. you all have been teased by the genius of @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor ,my brother @sujeethsign ,R Madhi sir, Sabu Cyril sir, seekar Prasad sir, Bhaskar sir .Here is thanking @uvcreationsofficial for being such an amazing production house. Pramod ji, Vamsi sir , thank you. Shyam, Disha ,Arun, Sejal , Lokesh,kumresh , Pratik , Ashwin. you made each day memorable. @its_bhushankumar ji thank you for your trust in us. See you at the movies guys. @officialsaahomovie @tseries.official." (Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/ Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana

"Your doc always advised you to have a lot of greens, " read Ayushmann Khurrana's photo caption. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram)

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna wrote along her clicks, "Be.you.tiful ❤️." (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram)

farah khan

"Sundays with women i lov.. @srishtibehlarya @aditiraohydari ♥️," wrote Farah Khan Kunder sharing this click. (Photo: Farah Khan Kunder/ Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Skipper Gulbadin Naib urges Afghanistan batsmen to keep calm, play full 50 overs
2 If fit I would like to play all World Cup matches, says Mitchel Starc
3 Fear stopped Olivia Wilde from making directorial debut